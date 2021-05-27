Add These Bold Prints To Your Wardrobe ASAP This Summer
Maddie Ziegler for Elite Daily wearing Chanel Clothing, Lizzie Fortunato earrings, Dr. Martens boots. Photo: Paley Fairman. While there’s never a shortage of vibrant clothes ripe for purchasing, there are a few styles you should definitely consider adding to your wardrobe to reach your trendiest potential. Unlike all your classic jean shorts and sundresses, bold patterns and prints perfect for summer are often the make-or-break items of your warm-weather closet — if you’re gonna wear ‘em, wear ‘em right. And after a winter of snakeskin, it’s time for some other, more vibrant patterns to have their chance in the sun. There’s always the classic tie-dye, the less-than-groundbreaking floral, and some seriously unexpected options to bring a playful edge to your outfits.www.elitedaily.com