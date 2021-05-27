Add These Bold Prints To Your Wardrobe ASAP This Summer

If you were coming of age in the mid ’90s, or are simply a pop culture maven, then you should be familiar with the movie “Clueless,” starring Alicia Silverstone. The main character’s closet was like a second coming for 20-somethings. The rotating racks and virtual catalogue of its contents, which mixed and matched clothing via computer generation (mind blowing for the time), meant that you never had to experience wardrobe angst or try anything on again. It was a fashionista’s dream and signified what was to come in the future of closets. But alas, some 30 years later, most of us still rely on the standard hanging rod and shelving system. And maybe that’s because we don’t know exactly what’s out there. Here is a roundup of exactly what intelligent closet systems and accessories are available to fulfill your closet dreams IRL. The Closet Carousel.