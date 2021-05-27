Cancel
Music

Britney Spears Reflects on Having Sons With Kevin Federline ‘Very Young’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago

Memory lane. Britney Spears looked back on raising her two sons in a Wednesday, May 26, Instagram post.

“I had my babies very young,” the singer, 39, captioned a throwback photo with Sean Preston, now 15, and Jayden, now 14. “At all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys. I really am a baby mamma.”

In the social media upload, the Grammy winner sat in a blue bikini with her feet in the water. Her little ones played beside her wearing floaties, hats and swim trunks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6xCs_0aDMKkp000
Britney Spears with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Louisiana native and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed Sean Preston and Jayden in 2004 and 2006, respectively. The “Baby One More Time” singer sees the boys “less frequently” than the DJ, 43, does, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March.

“She used to have more time with them until Kevin altered their custody arrangement after the incident with [her dad], Jamie [Spears in 2019],” the insider explained at the time. “Since then … they spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones.”

The source noted that the teenagers “want to be with their friends, not their parents,” explaining, “It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpULK_0aDMKkp000
Britney Spears with Sean Preston and Jayden Federline. Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

The “very normal boys … like sports and being outdoors,” the insider added. “They also love music, like their mom, though they usually listen to rap and EDM, like their dad. Preston in particular is a big fan of synthesizers and likes to toy around with deejaying in his spare time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHwW8_0aDMKkp000
Kevin Federline Kcr/Shutterstock

That same month, the songwriter wrote via Instagram that her sons had grown “so big.” Spears gushed, “I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!! I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!”

The Princess of Pop’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented, “Lioness with her Cubs.”

Britney has been in a conservatorship since 2008, leaving the “Circus” singer unable to make major financial decisions without her father’s approval. (Jodi Montgomery oversees personal and medical decisions for the artist.) In an upcoming hearing, the Crossroads actress will be able to address the court for the first time.

