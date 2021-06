BYRAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men's swimming & diving program will see 18 swimmers compete at U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. The meet is split into two waves this year, with Wave I running June 4th through 7th and Wave II, which will see the U.S. Olympic Team named on the final day, taking place June 13-20. Rising senior Shaine Casas earned an invitation to U.S. Olympic Trials after an impressive performance at the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships.