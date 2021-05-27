UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.