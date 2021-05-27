Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uwm#Moving Average#Mortgage Loans#Stock Price#Zacks Investment Research#Target Price#Average Price Target#Uwm Holdings Co#Barclays#The Goldman Sachs Group#Argus#Nyse Uwmc#Cwm Llc#Bank Of Montreal Can#Uwm Holdings Corporation#Pontiac#Uwmc Shares#Research Analysts#Company#Brokerages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 28,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 878,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42. CYTK has...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $331.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $331.18.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Set Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price at $17.00

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $300.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “. Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research initiated...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forsta AP Fonden Sells 23,700 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.