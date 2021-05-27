UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.www.modernreaders.com