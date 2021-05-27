Cancel
Pakcoin Market Capitalization Tops $632,460.92 (PAK)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $632,460.92 and approximately $4,784.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
