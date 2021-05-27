Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Decreased by Sepio Capital LP
Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP's holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.