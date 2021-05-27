As COVID pandemic hit, Duke doctor made it her mission to amplify NC’s Latino voices

As COVID-19 spread among North Carolina’s Hispanic residents in the spring of 2020, state health officials wrestled with how to gather and present the data to the public. Latinos make up about 10% of the state’s population, but accounted for 44% of coronavirus cases by mid-June. Among the people state officials consulted about how to present the data was Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a family physician and professor at Duke University.