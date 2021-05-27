Umbreon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

It's an Eevee celebration this week in Pokémon GO. The Luminous Legends Y event has introduced Sylveon, the new Fairy-type Eeveelution, to the game. In honor of its release, most of Eevee's other evolutions are currently in Tier Three raids with the exception of the Ice-type Glaceon, the Grass-type Leafeon, and the newly released Sylveon. These raids are a good idea for those looking to build up Eevee Candy, as evolved forms offer additional candy. But what are the best counters to defeat these Tier Three raids as a solo player? With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Dark-type Eeveelution Umbreon and perfect your catching strategy. Let's go!