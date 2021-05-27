Cancel
Financial Reports

$41.40 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $41.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

