$41.40 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter
Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report sales of $41.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics' earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $22.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.