Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

www.modernreaders.com
#Rigl#Drugs#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Nasdaq Inc#Rigel Pharmaceuticals#Thestreet#Nasdaq Rigl#Pacer Advisors Inc#Cm Management Llc#Aperio Group Llc#Marketbeat Com#Rigl Shares#Eps Estimates#Sell Side Research Firms#Revenue#Research Offerings#Fiscal Year#Equity#Institutional Investors
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to announce sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.41. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is ($0.67). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Zacks: Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $760.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.38 million and the lowest is $758.51 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $857.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.70 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.52 million to $104.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. NuVasive posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Chiasma posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $450,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Several other hedge funds and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.24. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.