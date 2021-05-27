Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share
Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals' earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.