Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)
Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com