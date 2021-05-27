Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsv#Sec Filing#Stock Investors#U S Investors#Trust Company#Barclays Bank#Nysearca#Lincoln National Corp#Sec#Country Trust Bank#Key Financial Inc#Addison Advisors Llc#Soa Wealth Advisors Llc#Fund#The Barclays Capital U S#News Ratings#Free Daily#Barclays Capital#Marketbeat Com#Bsv Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $171,280.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

814 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. A number of other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hartline Investment Corp Sells 33,779 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,779 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,958 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American Money Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.2% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 278 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).