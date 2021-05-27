AMLT (AMLT) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and $147,121.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.