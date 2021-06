These 90-degree days coupled with emails from readers who liked last week’s patriotic desserts column and sought ideas for, as one reader wrote, “desserts that will really cool a person from the inside out,” prompted the topic for today. I was writing about blueberries this week but postponed that so we may all concentrate on some refreshing desserts that are perfect for Memorial Day weekend and all warm days ahead. Most of the readers expressed that they are so happy to be having holiday get-togethers for a change and just want to “really celebrate and quench the sizzle.”