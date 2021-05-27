Cancel
Birmingham, AL

WIC increases fresh fruit and vegetable cash value benefits

By WBRC Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama WIC will increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months. The increase comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors.

