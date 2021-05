Google’s I/O 2021 main keynote wrapped up yesterday, and we got to know several exciting news about Android and the Android ecosystem itself. We had our first glance at Android 12 and its all-new Material You design language, which is one of the biggest UI revamps to come to Android in several years. The main philosophy behind Google’s new UI guidelines is customizability and making your phone really your own—which, in a way, also encompasses the philosophy behind Android. But Android 12 is not just a pretty face. Several features, both user-visible and under the hood, are coming to the platform starting with Android 12. And one of them is app hibernation.