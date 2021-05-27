Cancel
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYSE WIA opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile. Western...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Bank of America Raises The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $140.00

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.