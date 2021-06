UK businesses could be putting their post-pandemic recovery at risk by failing to effectively communicate with customers, according to new research. As many businesses begin prepping for a full reopening in June, the research from Yext shows the true impact the pandemic has had on customer engagement, with 45% of businesses saying the pandemic has had a negative impact on their ability to communicate with customers. With shops seeing almost 30% fewer customers than pre pandemic levels, and online continuing to dominate, brands that fail to get this right could see a devastating impact on their ability to reopen effectively.