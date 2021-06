Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lorde officially returned from her musical hiatus with her first new song in three years, kicking off the Solar Power era with the item's titular track, a boppy summer jam. Migos reteamed to give us a third serving of Culture, with features from Cardi B, Drake, Future and more. And Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her recent success (including how she is "the sh*t, per the Recording Academy") in a brand new single, "Thot Sh*t."