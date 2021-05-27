Cancel
Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 102,438 Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 102,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their...
Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $458,000 Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Neenah worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $124,644.10 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,929.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “
Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $511,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “
Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) PT at $41.20

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twilio.
Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 840 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Cut by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.69.