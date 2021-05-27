Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)
Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.