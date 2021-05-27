Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,983 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccl#Citigroup Inc#Stock Investors#Investment Analysts#Investment Management#Ccl#Carnival Co Plc#Sec#2 10#Carnival Co Lrb#Carnival Co Stock#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Zacks Investment Research#Seabourn#Cunard#Marketbeat Com#Holland America Line#Company#Equity#Analyst Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.10% of FMC worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 14,071 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Westport Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.60 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “