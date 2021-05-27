Cancel
Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,588 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

By Gary Stephens
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

modernreaders.com

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.15.