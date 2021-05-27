Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,629 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.