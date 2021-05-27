Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,629 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)
Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com