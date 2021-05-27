NJ dog owners beware of cicada snacking

Many of us struggle with losing weight but imagine losing150 pounds. That is what my guest, Amy Freinberg-Trufas did and it radically changed her life. Here is the story of how her father's dying wish inspired her to finally lose the weight she has struggled with for years. She has been featured on national television, magazines, and newspapers sharing my 150-pound weight loss story which has nothing to do with deprivation and everything to do with finally creating ease around food! She has just released her new book. “FOOD: Eat with Ease Every Day. Make the Life You Want. BE HAPPY!”