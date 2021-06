The spring of 2021 has been a mixed scenario for crop producers in the Upper Midwest, as they have tried to get this year’s corn and soybean crop off to a good start. Favorable weather conditions in late April and in early May allowed for much of the 2021 crop to be planted ahead of normal in very good soil conditions. Very cool temperatures and dry soil conditions during the first three weeks of May resulted in some uneven and slower crop emergence in some areas. Frost damage in late May affected corn and soybeans in some locations and very hot, dry weather in early June across the region could affect crop conditions going forward.