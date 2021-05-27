Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Who Owns a Name? How Controversial Streetwear Brand Chinatown Market Was Forced to Change Theirs

By Max Berlinge r
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Mike Cherman started his own streetwear label in 2016, he wanted its name to acknowledge his roots in New York City, where he grew up. His first thought was to call it Canal Street Market, after the energetic downtown boulevard known to some for vendors selling counterfeit luxury goods, a place he had visited many times with his family during his childhood. That name, however, was taken. So, in a split-second decision that would prove fateful, he named his upstart business Chinatown Market, shifting the focus to the ethnic enclave through which Canal Street runs.

www.gq.com
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Brand Name#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Brands#Popular Brands#Urban Outfitters#Zumiez#The Grateful Dead#Nba#Complexcon#Supreme#Asian American#Aapi#Goliath#Chinatown Market#Change Org#Linkedin#Washington Football Team#Nordstrom#Los Angeles Apparel Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelnextluxury.com

The Top 10 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Man Needs To Know

There’s a reason Japanese clothing brands are so popular and in high demand from fashion lovers all over the world. After all, Japan is known for its amazing street style, and many Japanese clothing brands offer unique and fashion-forward garments that help their wearers express themselves in a way that’s almost intangible.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

115 Massive Menswear Deals to Enhance Your Summer Looks

On a daily basis, GQ scopes out men's clothing sales while using the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we've got all the hot sneakers, clavicle-baring camp shirts, tasty jewelry, and more that your warm weather wardrobe has been waiting for. Plus, don’t forget to peep all our favorite sitewide sales below.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

CVC Invested in Japanese Streetwear Brand A Bathing Ape

LONDON — Private equity firm CVC Thursday announced that it has invested in A Bathing Ape after it became an independent company from fashion retailer I.T Limited, which was recently delisted from Hong Kong Stock Exchange for $168 million as it struggled with getting its online operations up to speed.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Streetwear Designer Melody Ehsani Is Changing the Game at Foot Locker

Plus what you need to know about the virtual event on June 5 in celebration of her first capsule collection for the iconic sportswear brand. This past March, Melody Ehsani — the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and founder of the streetwear brand ME. — was named the first creative director of women’s business at Foot Locker. The announcement not only heralded the inclusion of women’s perspectives in sport and sportswear as an increasingly powerful force; it also highlights crucial mainstream support for Ehsani’s visionary outlook when it comes to intertwining design and activism.
Skin Carethecut.com

25 AAPI-Owned Beauty Brands on My Vanity

One of my favorite weekend activities is organizing the mess I make out of all my beauty products during the week. Each Saturday, I put my lipsticks back into their respective holders and store my hair and face masks in my bathroom mirror. Other products, like face oils, sunscreens, and moisturizers, earn high-end real estate on my desk.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Jay-Z's Preferred Puma Sneakers Aren't That Hard to Get

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Noting that Jay-Z has been successful is an understatement. Twenty albums (including collabs like “Watch the Throne”), founder of streaming service Tidal and entertainment company Roc Nation, has stakes in Uber, recently sold his Armand De Brignac champagne brand to LVMH, and still co-owns D’Ussé alongside beverage giant Bacardi—and that's still missing a few bullets on the resumé.
Apparelnews-graphic.com

Must-have Summer Eyewear: Biggest Trends of 2021

(BPT) - With the kick-off to summer and things starting to warm up, the biggest trend of the season is always about finding the perfect pair of shades. This wardrobe essential is fun, easy to update and offers the perfect finishing touch to any look. After a year on lockdown, people are ready to get back outside and are refreshing their looks with the latest fashion trends — starting with this season’s must-have sunglasses.
MinoritiesFrankfort Times

Retailers shine a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands

NEW YORK (AP) — When Rose Ingleton launched her own namesake skincare line two years ago, she couldn't break into the big chains and was forced to use her own funds and get financial help from family and friends. But things changed after the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last...
Designers & CollectionsVice

Balenciaga just staged a deep-fake SS22 fashion show

Welcome to the weird, wonderful and very virtual world of SS22. By now, you’re probably exhausted by Zooms, over fashion films and desperate for some kind of IRL runway moment. Most fashion designers are equally checked out, too, waiting for things to return to normal (whatever that means). A year on from you-know-what, fashion remains at a crossroads. Shows are still happening digitally, fashion weeks are still on hiatus, but most importantly, our understanding of reality has been completely reframed by technology. If there was ever a turning point for the future of the fashion show, and the industry at large, let it be the deep-fake Balenciaga SS22 show, broadcast on Instagram yesterday. The art world has NFTs, the music industry has its streaming services, TV has Netflix algorithms. Fashion has Demna Gvasalia.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The GQ Return-to-Style Survey

It's no secret that it's been a weird 14 months for personal style. Sweatpants. House shoes. Long, long, long hair. But as the world begins to open back up, we've got to start getting dressed again—or not. As wedding invitations begin to go out, and offices begin to ask employees to come back, and jeans start yelping from the closet to be worn, there's no shortage of style-related questions to ask. Will we keep wearing sweatpants? Are we excited to break our neckties back out? Whither shoelaces? So we asked the GQ staff to weigh in on all things style, right at the moment where being stylish—where being seen—is starting to matter once more.
Designers & Collectionsthefashionlaw.com

Gucci and Balenciaga Tie-Up Again, This Time Bringing Gucci Branding to Balenciaga’s S/S22 Runway

Gucci and Balenciaga continued the “hacking” project that they first showed in April as part of Gucci’s sweeping Aria collection – albeit instead of Gucci taking Balenciaga house codes and mashing them up with its famous branding, for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Balenciaga presented “conceptual interpretations of Gucci’s recognizable signatures as Balenciaga products.” More specifically, in the video that it released on Sunday, Balenciaga inserted its “BB” logo into Gucci’s famous house pattern, and splashed it on cross-body bags, duffles and totes (a limited number of which were also tagged with “This is not a Gucci bag”), scarves, belts, and its fellow Kering-owned brand’s hot-selling Jackie 1961 bag.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Hell Yes, It's Hoodies-Over-Shorts Season

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The end of spring can be a real mess here in the northern 48. The mornings are still a little chilly, the afternoons are hot, and the evenings are a grab-bag of fluctuating temperatures. Dealing with all of it calls for [extremely Liam Neeson voice] a very particular set of wardrobe staples. You know damn well what time it is: shorts and hoodie season.
ApparelNYLON

11 Ways to Style Summer’s Most-Hyped Sneaker: The Nike Dunk

There’s no denying that the Nike Dunk, both high and low, are on track to become the hottest sneaker of the year — again. Known for its relatively thick silhouette and coveted colorways, the iconic shoe has undoubtedly made its way into the hearts of sneaker lovers. Quickly becoming a popular style across the board, even for those outside of the sneaker community, it’s safe to say that Nike Dunks will reign supreme this summer.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Halsey and Ipsy Team on Limited-Edition Collaboration

Halsey is diving deeper in the beauty world with a new collaboration. The musician, who launched her own makeup line, About-Face, in January, is teaming with beauty subscription service Ipsy for its latest Glam Bag launch. Halsey is curating an eight-piece Glam Bag that’s meant to encourage experimentation and empowerment through beauty.
Apparelmoneycrashers.com

Designer Label Fashion Clothing – Is It Worth the High Cost?

If you aren’t in the habit of buying designer clothes, you’re still probably aware they’re expensive — but you may not realize just how expensive. Run a quick search on “designer clothing,” and the results are likely to make your eyes pop. Almost $300 for a Versace T-shirt. Nearly $600...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

PUMA Taps Artist Felipe Pantone for a Past-Meets-Future Collaboration

Has recruited Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone for a forward-thinking collaboration inspired by the visionary’s work. Pantone’s portfolio exists at the intersection of technology and fine art, where his progressive approach to light, color and shapes reflects the ways in which technological advancement has changed human perception of the world. The artist’s digital creations find a three-dimensional format in the first-ever PUMA x Felipe Pantone footwear and apparel collection, which employs semi-translucent fabrics, gridded textures and knitted constructions across a range of innovative designs.
Skin Carehypebeast.com

Men's Grooming Brand FACULTY Raises $3M USD In Esteé Lauder-Led Seed Round

Men’s grooming brand FACULTY has raised $3M USD in an Esteé Lauder-led seed round. Founded in 2019 by Fenton Jagdeo and Umar ElBably, FACULTY aims to challenge and recraft traditional masculinity norms. It’s centered around a concept of “third-wave masculinity,” which Jagdeo and ElBably explained to HYPEBEAST during an interview in July 2020: ElBably stated “There’s nothing that makes [cosmetics] gendered at all, it’s all up to perception,” while Jagdeo noted “All politics aside, it’s just f*cking cool. We’re making [men's cosmetics] the norm because people want it.”