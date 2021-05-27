Who Owns a Name? How Controversial Streetwear Brand Chinatown Market Was Forced to Change Theirs

Welcome to the weird, wonderful and very virtual world of SS22. By now, you’re probably exhausted by Zooms, over fashion films and desperate for some kind of IRL runway moment. Most fashion designers are equally checked out, too, waiting for things to return to normal (whatever that means). A year on from you-know-what, fashion remains at a crossroads. Shows are still happening digitally, fashion weeks are still on hiatus, but most importantly, our understanding of reality has been completely reframed by technology. If there was ever a turning point for the future of the fashion show, and the industry at large, let it be the deep-fake Balenciaga SS22 show, broadcast on Instagram yesterday. The art world has NFTs, the music industry has its streaming services, TV has Netflix algorithms. Fashion has Demna Gvasalia.