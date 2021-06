Gluten-Free Baking at Home: 102 Foolproof Recipes for Delicious Breads, Cakes, Cookies, and More, by Jeffrey Larsen:. The introduction wants you to believe these gluten-free recipes are also designed to be free of dairy, soy, nuts, and eggs, but not all are free of each, and some have no suggested substitutions at all. Some will have substitutions for eggs or dairy, but for instance, the substitution offered for sour cream is vegan sour cream, which often has soy in it, so don't go into this expecting to be accommodated for multiple restrictions. However, if you're only trying to avoid gluten, this cookbook is gorgeous.