Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell, TX

Caldwell woman emphasizing the true meaning of beauty as she competes for Ms. Wheelchair USA title

By Kendall Hogan
KLTV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The last three and a half years for Whitney Lavender are described by the Caldwell woman as a whirlwind. Lavender says she was walking down the stairs and fell, leading to her initial diagnoses of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). CRPS is a rare disease that causes severe nerve pain. Over the last few years, Lavender has been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, multiple lesions on her brain, and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

www.kltv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Amputation#The True Meaning#Beauty Pageant#Physical Beauty#Physical Pain#Kbtx#The Dane Foundation#Ms Wheelchair Texas Usa#Crps#Ms Wheelchair Usa#Ehlers Danlos Syndrome#Women#Pageant Dresses#Encompasses Everything#Severe Nerve Pain#Immense Pain#Faith#Nerve#Glamour
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Caldwell, TX
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Posted by
CultureMap Austin

Roaming Houston tiger finds new home at Texas animal sanctuary

The missing tiger named India that was safely turned over to Houston authorities on May 15 was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas on Sunday, May 16, according to authorities. The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight...
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...