Cobra Kai Season 4: Terry Silver Returns- Now The Real Pain Begins
It's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg didn't drop a ten-ton hint at the end of the third season with that phone call Kreese (Martin Kove) made, but now it's been confirmed. When the fourth season of Cobra Kai kicks off later this year, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver will be making his presence known in a big way- siding up with Kreese to take on the combined might of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. And they announced Silver's return in style- with a badass promo that promises "Now The Real Pain Begins" along with a cryptic voiceover.bleedingcool.com