Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 E07 Preview: Another Plot Twist?

By Ray Flook
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we're never one to count Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) out, the walls around him are getting awfully close heading into this week's episode of NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime. Deceived by Wheatley and ordering the hit on Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor) is now cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, Dana (Christina Marie Karis) plays good daughter and rival sister by tipping off her dad and brother that Gina (Charlotte Sullivan) has been riding undercover- a problem that hit way too close to home and one Wheatley makes sure Richie (Nick Creegan) takes care of personally. And then there's that ace that Stabler played before the last episode wrapped that looks to be coming into play in a big way- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Everybody Takes a Beating Sometime." And yet, Wheatley's teasing of a "plot twist" has us a bit concerned…

