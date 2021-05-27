Cancel
NBA

Philadelphia Fan Throws Popcorn at Russell Westbrook as He Exits Game With Injury

By Mike DePrisco, Chase Hughes
NBC Miami
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWestbrook irate after Sixers fan throws popcorn at him originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Russell Westbrook was headed back to the locker room after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Sixers. But before he could get all the...

www.nbcmiami.com
