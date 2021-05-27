Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Reaction of plants to abiotic stresses

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

The human population is increasing worldwide at a much faster rate and is expected to increase from ~7 billion to ~ 10 billion by the end of the year 2050. On the other hand, agricultural productivity is not increasing at the desired rate to feed all the people due to the negative impact of various environmental stresses. Stresses in plants include heat, cold, drought, flooding, salinity, radiations, heavy metal toxicity, and nutrient loss, limiting agricultural productivity. In the present scenario of global environmental change, increasing crop productivity and minimizing the losses in crop yield is a major concern for all nations to cope with increasing food requirements.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Sciences#Plant Physiology#Stress#Natural Products#Human Physiology#Crispr Cas#Guru Nanak Dev University#World University#Punjab#Aaas#Eurekalert#Abiotic Stresses#Environmental Stresses#Plant Responses#Plants#Natural Plant Products#Plant Tolerance#Biochemical Mechanisms#Nutrient Loss#Crop Productivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureEurekAlert

Preventing plant disease pandemics

During the COVID-19 pandemic, food systems faced disruptions from staff shortages and supply chain issues. Now, a Virginia Tech researcher is assisting with efforts to help plants themselves from facing their own pandemic. Just like human diseases, plant diseases don't have arbitrary boundaries. These diseases don't stop at a border...
Kansas Stateksal.com

Managing Heat Stress in Cattle

On a hot summer day, people often dress in light clothing, drink more water than normal and seek shade to minimize the impacts on the body from heat and humidity. Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute experts said cattle need many of those same strategies for maximum performance over the summer. Talking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast, veterinarians Bob Larson, Brian Lubbers and Brad White; and nutritionist Phillip Lancaster agreed that providing plenty of water and shade are two keys to success in keeping cattle comfortable.
Agriculturefarms.com

Prevent heat stress in pigs

Proper ventilation and cooling tools are essential to keep pigs healthy and feeding through the summer. Air quality in pig barns is key to the health and growth of pigs. As the weather gets warmer, farmers must strategically use ventilation and cooling tools to prevent heat stress in their animals.
AgriculturePhys.org

Researchers investigate drought stress tolerance in plants

Drought can directly impact plant growth and plant yield. Therefore, it's important to explore the regulation mechanism of drought stress response and breed drought-tolerant plants. Endoplasmic reticulum-associated degradation (ERAD) plays an important role in the growth and stress response of plants by clearing the misfolded proteins and also some normal...
Ames, IANewswise

Sensing what plants sense: Integrated framework helps scientists explain biology and predict crop performance

Newswise — AMES, Iowa – Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a plant’s genotype, or its genetic makeup, and its phenotype, or the plant’s observable traits. Understanding a plant’s genome helps plant biologists predict how that plant will perform in the real world, which can be useful for breeding crop varieties that will produce high yields or resist stress.
Agriculturemidwestfarmreport.com

Reduce Livestock Stress in Summer

Although our spring weather has been up and down, warm summer weather is finally here in Wisconsin. With the warmer weather comes a reminder to shift our attention to livestock health and well-being related to the heat and summer pests. Dr. BJ Jones, livestock veterinarian at Center Hill Vet Clinic in Darlington shares that fly control and reducing heat stress on livestock can help keep them healthy and comfortable, and protect your operation’s bottomline.
Animalsindianapublicmedia.org

Deforestation Is Stressing Out Animals

Leafy trees, babbling brooks, a path winding through a meadow—many of us conjure up visions of nature when we imagine tranquility. Whether it be camping or a peaceful walk in the woods, forests have a way of helping us unwind. If a forest can take away our stress, does it follow that taking away a forest might cause stress? It might for the animals that call it home.
AgricultureEurekAlert

The impact of double-cropping

From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world's largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
ScienceNature.com

Meta-QTL analysis and identification of candidate genes for quality, abiotic and biotic stress in durum wheat

The genetic improvement of durum wheat and enhancement of plant performance often depend on the identification of stable quantitative trait loci (QTL) and closely linked molecular markers. This is essential for better understanding the genetic basis of important agronomic traits and identifying an effective method for improving selection efficiency in breeding programmes. Meta-QTL analysis is a useful approach for dissecting the genetic basis of complex traits, providing broader allelic coverage and higher mapping resolution for the identification of putative molecular markers to be used in marker-assisted selection. In the present study, extensive QTL meta-analysis was conducted on 45 traits of durum wheat, including quality and biotic and abiotic stress-related traits. A total of 368 QTL distributed on all 14 chromosomes of genomes A and B were projected: 171 corresponded to quality-related traits, 127 to abiotic stress and 71 to biotic stress, of which 318 were grouped in 85 meta-QTL (MQTL), 24 remained as single QTL and 26 were not assigned to any MQTL. The number of MQTL per chromosome ranged from 4 in chromosomes 1A and 6A to 9 in chromosome 7B; chromosomes 3A and 7A showed the highest number of individual QTL (4), and chromosome 7B the highest number of undefined QTL (4). The recently published genome sequence of durum wheat was used to search for candidate genes within the MQTL peaks. This work will facilitate cloning and pyramiding of QTL to develop new cultivars with specific quantitative traits and speed up breeding programs.
Agriculturebio-medicine.org

Corteva Agriscience Collaborates with Elemental Enzymes to Provide Farmers with Abiotic Stress Mitigation Technology

WILMINGTON, Del. and ST. LOUIS, Mo. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Corteva Agriscience and Elemental Enzymes, a life sciences company that develops novel biotechnology and enzymes solutions, announced today a multi-year global agreement around a unique abiotic stress mitigation technology. Through the agreement, Corteva receives an exclusive license to Elemental Enzymes’s...
WildlifeNature.com

Melatonin-induced DNA demethylation of metal transporters and antioxidant genes alleviates lead stress in radish plants

Melatonin (MT) is a tryptophan-derived natural product that plays a vital role in plant response to abiotic stresses, including heavy metals (HMs). However, it remains elusive how exogenous MT mediates lead (Pb) accumulation and detoxification at the methylation and transcriptional levels in radish. In this study, decreased Pb accumulation and increased antioxidant enzyme activity were detected under MT treatment in radish. Single-base resolution maps of DNA methylation under Pb stress (Pb200) and Pb plus MT treatment (Pb_50MT) were first generated. The genome-wide methylation level was increased under Pb stress, while an overall loss of DNA methylation was observed under MT treatment. The differentially methylated region (DMR)-associated genes between Pb_50MT and Pb200 were uniquely enriched in ion binding terms, including cation binding, iron ion binding, and transition metal ion binding. Hyper-DMRs between Pb200 and Control exhibited a decreasing trend of methylation under Pb_50MT treatment. A few critical upregulated antioxidant genes (e.g., RsAPX2, RsPOD52 and RsGST) exhibited decreased methylation levels under MT treatment, which enabled the radish plants to scavenge lead-induced reactive oxygen species (ROS) and decrease oxidative stress. Notably, several MT-induced HM transporter genes with low methylation (e.g., RsABCF5, RsYSL7 and RsHMT) and transcription factors (e.g., RsWRKY41 and RsMYB2) were involved in reducing Pb accumulation in radish roots. These findings could facilitate comprehensive elucidation of the molecular mechanism underlying MT-mediated Pb accumulation and detoxification in radish and other root vegetable crops.
Healthnaturalproductsinsider.com

Sleep and stress supplement market

High stress impairs sleep, and impaired sleep exacerbates stress—although a vicious circle for consumers, it’s a combination that could offer white space for supplement manufacturers. A variety of stress/sleep support formulations are available on the market, but other innovative products offering a single solution can still make their mark. SKUs that address additional areas of concern, such as immune or eye health, benefit from even broader positioning. The following CPGs provide insight into the innovative ingredients and delivery formats already at retail.
WildlifeNature.com

Evolutionarily conserved hierarchical gene regulatory networks for plant salt stress response

Plant cells constantly alter their gene expression profiles to respond to environmental fluctuations. These continuous adjustments are regulated by multi-hierarchical networks of transcription factors. To understand how such gene regulatory networks (GRNs) have stabilized evolutionarily while allowing for species-specific responses, we compare the GRNs underlying salt response in the early-diverging and late-diverging plants Marchantia polymorpha and Arabidopsis thaliana. Salt-responsive GRNs, constructed on the basis of the temporal transcriptional patterns in the two species, share common trans-regulators but exhibit an evolutionary divergence in cis-regulatory sequences and in the overall network sizes. In both species, WRKY-family transcription factors and their feedback loops serve as central nodes in salt-responsive GRNs. The divergent cis-regulatory sequences of WRKY-target genes are probably associated with the expansion in network size, linking salt stress to tissue-specific developmental and physiological responses. The WRKY modules and highly linked WRKY feedback loops have been preserved widely in other plants, including rice, while keeping their binding-motif sequences mutable. Together, the conserved trans-regulators and the quickly evolving cis-regulatory sequences allow salt-responsive GRNs to adapt over a long evolutionary timescale while maintaining some consistent regulatory structure. This strategy may benefit plants as they adapt to changing environments.
Agriculturegov.scot

Mapping Scotland’s crops

Crops in every field farmed in Scotland have been recorded by satellite imagery to create a new interactive map to helping to breakdown agricultural land use. The Scottish Crop Map uses data from 2019 to predict the crop types using radar images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Copernicus Satellite Programme and to recognise the crops growing in nearly 400,000 fields in Scotland.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Soil-loss prediction models ranked

Seven of the top 10 most-used predictive technologies-simulation models used for reducing the loss of soil to erosion have been developed by scientists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. That’s according to a recently published study conducted by 67 soil-erosion scientists from 25 countries. Although originally developed...
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers develop guide to measure evolution of plants that benefit from others

Plants that facilitate the survival and reproduction of other species can also make them evolve, something that has been ignored in most studies on the subject. Researchers from the Desertification Research Center (CIDE, CSIC-UV-GVA), together with scientists from Mexico and Switzerland, have established a guide to study the evolutionary changes of plants that benefit from other plants.
Sciencemedwet.org

Living Mediterranean Report, an unequivocal assessment of Mediterranean biodiversity

We are living in exciting, if somewhat discouraging, times for our planet. We face unprecedented global challenges that are a clear consequence of our actions, with temperatures rising and biodiversity collapsing. The Mediterranean basin, a region of the world where natural resources have ensured the prosperity of human societies for millennia, must also face these new challenges.
Sciencechemistryworld.com

Genetically engineered microbes convert waste plastic into vanillin

Scientists in the UK have genetically engineered Escherichia Coli to transform plastic waste into vanillin. ‘Instead of simply recycling plastic waste into more plastic, what our system demonstrates for the first time is that you can use plastic as a feedstock for microbial cells and transform it into something with higher value and more industrial utility,’ says Stephen Wallace from the University of Edinburgh. The biotransformation ‘isn’t just replacing a current chemical process, it’s actually achieving something that can’t be done using modern synthetic methods.’
CarsTire Business

Marinucci: Stress importance of value, reliability

Remember to emphasize value and reliability when selling automotive repairs to hesitant motorists — including your existing customers. Selling maintenance and repairs may be a fairly straightforward process, but there are times when it tests the mettle of every tire dealer and service shop operator. Some sources have stressed that...