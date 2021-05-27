Recruiting bacteria to build catalysts atom by atom
King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) Exploiting the unusual metal-reducing ability of the iron-breathing bacterium Geobacter sulfurreducens, KAUST researchers have demonstrated a cheap and reliable way to synthesize highly active single-atom catalysts. The innovation, which could dramatically improve the efficiency and cost of hydrogen production from water, highlights the role nature can play in the search for new energy systems.www.eurekalert.org