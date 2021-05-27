Recruiting bacteria to build catalysts atom by atom

Modeling the Pauli energy, the contribution to the kinetic energy caused by Pauli statistics, without using orbitals is the open problem of orbital-free density functional theory. An important aspect of this problem is correctly reproducing the Pauli potential, the response of the Pauli kinetic energy to a change in density. We analyze the behavior of the Pauli potential of non-relativistic neutral atoms under Lieb-Simon scaling -- the process of taking nuclear charge and particle number to infinity, in which the kinetic energy tends to the Thomas-Fermi limit. We do this by mathematical analysis of the near-nuclear region and by calculating the exact orbital-dependent Pauli potential using the approach of Ouyang and Levy for closed-shell atoms out to element Z=976. In rough analogy to Lieb and Simon's own findings for the charge density, we find that the potential does not converge smoothly to the Thomas-Fermi limit on a point-by-point basis but separates into several distinct regions of behavior. Near the nucleus, the potential approaches a constant given by the difference in energy between the lowest and highest occupied eigenvalues. We discover a transition region in the outer core where the potential deviates unexpectedly and predictably from both the Thomas-Fermi potential and the gradient expansion correction to it. These results may provide insight into semi-classical description of Pauli statistics, and new constraints to aid the improvement of orbital-free DFT functionals.