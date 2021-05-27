Cancel
Digital intelligence: Transforming financial crime compliance

American Banker
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital transactions with U.S. merchants grew 44% in 2020 amidst the global pandemic and are projected to reach over $4 trillion globally. While this digital environment offers convenience for consumers, the shift has created opportunities for money laundering and sanctions evasion. Regulatory agencies have responded by stepping up oversight and increasing penalties related to digital transactions. As consumers solidify their digital commerce preferences, businesses need a strategy that balances exceptional customer experience with effective compliance.

