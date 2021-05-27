Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

When cancer cells “put all their eggs in one basket”

By Jasmine Lee
cshl.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormal cells usually have multiple solutions for fixing problems. For example, when DNA becomes damaged, healthy white blood cells can use several different strategies to make repairs. But cancer cells may “put all their eggs in one basket,” getting rid of all backup plans and depending on just one pathway to mend their DNA. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Christopher Vakoc focuses on probing cancers to figure out if they have any unique dependencies. His lab was surprised to discover that a single DNA repair method remained in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive cancer that originates in bone marrow. They discovered that if they shut down that pathway in cells grown in the laboratory, they could kill the cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed.

www.cshl.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#National Cancer Institute#Blood Cells#Single Cells#Leukemia Cells#Bone Cancer#Cshl#Fa#Cancer Discovery#Eggs#Normal Cells#Super Cells#Cancer Cell Death#Aml Cells#Bone Marrow#Dna Damage#Probing Cancers#Clinical Treatments#Acute Myeloid Leukemia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancersciworthy.com

Killer T-cells are capable of destroying certain cancer cells

Scientists determined that Killer T-cells can eradicate tumors by causing cell death, meaning they play an important role in the fight against cancer. Did you know that scientists have actually found cells that can assassinate specific cancerous cells? Scientists have found many ways to treat cancer but have never managed to get rid of it without causing any negative side effects in the patient. The purpose of this study was for scientists to determine if immune cells called Killer T-cells played a significant role in the fight against cancer, and minimize treatment side effects.
CancerUnion Leader

When colon cancer spreads to the liver

Colorectal cancer is a leading cancer among men and women around the world. Many colorectal cancers are likely to spread to other organs, with the most common site of metastases being the liver. Dr. Sean Cleary, a hepatobiliary and pancreas surgeon at Mayo Clinic explains what this means to patients.
Cancerumich.edu

Head and neck cancer cells hijack nearby healthy tissue, promoting further invasion of cancer cells

Up to half of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will experience tumor recurrence or new tumors—tumors that often spread and are difficult to treat. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan School of Dentistry identified a mechanism by which head and neck cancer cells subvert adjacent normal tissue, allowing small clusters of cancer cells to burrow beneath the healthy tissue.
Bowling Green, KYwku.edu

Different platinum chemotherapy compounds modulate distinct RNA targets to regulate important cancer cell signaling pathways

Cisplatin and phenanthriplatin modulate long‑noncoding RNA expression in A549 and IMR90 cells revealing regulation of microRNAs, Wnt/β‑catenin and TGF‑β signaling by. Jerry D. Monroe, Satya A. Moolani, Elvin N. Irihamye, Katheryn E. Lett, Michael D. Hebert, Yann Gibert, and Michael E. Smith in Scientific Reports (2021) 11:10408. Different platinum chemotherapy...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Rapid and Sensitive Detection of Cancer Cells with Activatable Fluorescent Probes for Enzyme Activity

Methods Mol Biol. 2021;2274:193-206. doi: 10.1007/978-1-0716-1258-3_17. Fluorescence (FL)-guided detection of cancer is one of the most promising approaches to achieve intraoperative assessment of surgical margins. Enzymes, such as aminopeptidase, carboxypeptidase, and glycosidase, whose activities are increased in cancer, have attracted great interest as imaging targets for rapid and sensitive visualization of cancerous tissues with fluorescent probes. Activatable probes, which are initially nonfluorescent but become strongly fluorescent upon rapid one-step cleavage of their substrate moiety by the target enzyme, are especially promising for practical clinical application during surgical or endoscopic procedures due to the highly amplified FL change generated by enzyme-catalyzed turnover at lesion sites. Here, we describe robust protocols for using activatable fluorescent probes targeting cancer-associated enzyme activities to visualize cultured cancer cells, metastatic cancer in a mouse model, and cancerous lesions in surgical specimens from patients.
Cancerlabroots.com

Engineering Faster, More Agile T Cell Cancer Fighters

Cell therapies use engineered T cells extracted from the patient’s own immune system to rally an attack on tumors. Such immunotherapies have been successful for treating “liquid cancers” such as leukemia, but the physical characteristics of solid tumors make them difficult for engineered cytotoxic T cells to infiltrate and eliminate these masses.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Probing Cancers Cells To Uncover Unique Vulnerabilities

Normal cells usually have multiple solutions for fixing problems. For example, when DNA becomes damaged, healthy white blood cells can use several different strategies to make repairs. But cancer cells may "put all their eggs in one basket," getting rid of all backup plans and depending on just one pathway to mend their DNA. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Christopher Vakoc focuses on probing cancers to figure out if they have any unique dependencies. His lab was surprised to discover that a single DNA repair method remained in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive cancer that originates in bone marrow. They discovered that if they shut down that pathway in cells grown in the laboratory, they could kill the cancer cells while leaving normal cells unharmed.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

What Happens in the Genomes of Cancer Cells After Radiotherapy?

Ionizing radiation is used for treating nearly half of all cancer patients. Radiotherapy works by damaging the DNA of cancer cells, and cells sustaining so much DNA damage that they cannot sufficiently repair it will soon cease to replicate and die. It's an effective strategy overall, and radiotherapy is a common frontline cancer treatment option. Unfortunately, many cancers have subsets of cells that are able to survive initial radiotherapeutic regimens by developing mechanisms that are able to repair the DNA damage. This often results in resistance to further radiation as cancerous growth recurs. But until recently, little was known about exactly what happens in the genomes of cancer cells following radiotherapy.
Cancercell.com

Glutamine regulates ovarian cancer cell migration and invasion through ETS1

Cancer cells are dependent on glutamine for their metabolism and growth. Despite being the most abundant amino acid in the blood, glutamine deprivation occurs in the core of the tumor rendering less access to glutamine to the nearby tumor cells. Tumor cells mostly use the glutamine for mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to produce energy and the ingredients of the biomass required for the highly proliferating and metastatic ovarian cancer cells. But there is a lack of reports on the regulation of glutamine starvation on metastatic behavior and epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) of ovarian cancer cells. We found that glutamine starvation reduced the migration and invasion properties of the ovarian cancer cells, PA1 and SKOV3. The expression of the invasion-inducing proteins, like matrix metalloproteinases (MMP2 and MMP9), were downregulated upon glutamine starvation. MMP genes are mostly regulated by the ETS1 oncogenic transcription factor in invasive tumor cells. Here we demonstrated the significant involvement of ETS1 on EMT and invasion in glutamine-deprived cells. We have further shown that the regulation of ETS1 expression and nuclear localization upon glutamine starvation is controlled in a cell type-specific manner. In PA1 cells, glutamine-induced ETS1 over-expression is HIF1α-dependent, while in SKOV3, its translocation to the nucleus is regulated through the mTOR pathway. Considering all, our study suggests that glutamine plays a very significant role in migration and invasion in ovarian cancer cells and ETS1 plays a key role in inducing such oncogenic parameters.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

New Macrophage-Based Immunotherapy Could Treat a Broad Spectrum of Cancers

A novel form of macrophage-based immunotherapy is effective at treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including those at advanced stages, according to a groundbreaking study led by Georgia State immunology professor Yuan Liu. Liu’s treatment works by leveraging macrophages, specialized white blood cells involved in the detection and elimination of...
CancerPosted by
The Independent

‘Trojan horse’ drug targets cancerous cells but leaves surrounding tissue unharmed

Scientists have created a “Trojan horse” drug that kills cancer cells and bacteria without harming healthy tissue nearby, in a promising development for the creation of new treatments.However, they say more testing is needed to confirm the technique is safe and a speedy means of treating early-stage cancer. They also hope it can help tackle drug-resistant bacteria. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh combined the tiny cancer-killing molecule SeNBD with a chemical food compound to trick malignant cells into ingesting it. They used both zebrafish and human cells for their experiments.Cancerous cells are “greedy” and must consume high amounts of...
CancerMedicalXpress

Drug acts as Trojan horse to kill cancer cells

A light-activated drug that can enter and kill cancer and bacterial cells without harming nearby healthy cells has been tested successfully in zebrafish and cells. Scientists found that combining the tiny cancer-killing molecule with a chemical food compound can trick cancer cells into ingesting the drug. The molecule—called SeNBD—is smaller...
CancerPhys.org

Scientists discover how to trick cancer cells to consume toxic drugs

New research led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) points to a promising strategy to boost tumors' intake of cancer drugs, thereby increasing the effectiveness of chemotherapy treatments. The group's findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology. Getting enough anticancer drugs into a tumor is often difficult, and a...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Antitumor Effects of Baicalein and Its Mechanism via TGFPathway in Cervical Cancer HeLa Cells.

Gang Yu, Lizhen Chen, Yuanhua Hu, Zhen Yuan, Yao Luo, Yuanhuan Xiong. Background: Due to dual-regulating carcinogenesis, the TGFpathway is an ideal and alternative tumor target. Natural flavonoids possess the similar structures to estrogen and could exert an important benefit to cervical cancer. The present study aimed to screen the inhibitor of TGFpathway from natural flavonoids and evaluate the function and mechanism of the TGFpathway inhibitor on cervical cancer.
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Low on antibodies, blood cancer patients can fight off COVID-19 with T cells

PHILADELPHIA--Antibodies aren't the only immune cells needed to fight off COVID-19 -- T cells are equally important and can step up to do the job when antibodies are depleted, suggests a new Penn Medicine study of blood cancer patients with COVID-19 published in Nature Medicine. The researchers found that blood cancer patients with COVID-19 who had higher CD8 T cells, many of whom had depleted antibodies from cancer treatments, were more than three times likelier to survive than patients with lower levels of CD8 T cells.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Targeting Abnormal Cell Metabolism To Treat Pediatric Brain Cancer

High-power microscope view showing human MYC-amplified medulloblastoma ( large, pale blue cells at bottom) growing in the mouse cerebellum. Normal brain is shown at top (pink colored connections between brain cells and small, dark blue brain cells). The tumor cells are pressing into and disrupting the normal brain. Credit: Khoa Pham, M.D.
Champaign, ILmedicaldesignsourcing.com

Shrimp-inspired camera can ‘see’ cancer cells during surgery

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are touting a shrimp-inspired camera that can visualize cancer cells during surgery. Electrical and computer engineering professor Viktor Gruev led a study to observe how the camera, inspired by the mantis shrimp, works with tumor-targeted drugs to see cancer in animal and human patients, according to a report on the university’s website. The researchers published the study in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Unknown Immune Cell Helps Predict Kidney Cancer Recurrence

If cancer is found after treatment, and after a period of time when the cancer couldn’t be detected, it’s called a cancer recurrence. The recurrent cancer might come back in the same place it first started, or it may affect another part of the body. With kidney cancer, many patients with clear cell renal carcinoma—the most common type of kidney cancer—eventually experience cancer recurrence and develop incurable metastatic disease despite treatment. Now, a new study by researchers at Columbia Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons shows promise in predicting which patients are likely to have cancer recur after surgery.
Cancerbetterhumans.pub

How To Relate to Others When You Have Cancer

Surviving breast cancer involved everyone around me. This is what I learned in the process. It’s been almost five years since I heard those life-changing words, “You’ve got breast cancer.” As I get ready to turn the page on what’s been a long and emotional journey, here are some things I’ve learned along the way that might have been helpful to know sooner.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Punicalagin induces ROS-mediated apoptotic cell death through inhibiting STAT3 translocation in lung cancer A549 cells.

Punicalagin induces ROS-mediated apoptotic cell death through inhibiting STAT3 translocation in lung cancer A549 cells. Lung cancer is a noxious disease with substandard overall survival. Despite this, there are several treatment strategies for lung cancer include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery; however, the overall survival remains poor. Punicalagin has been documented as a potential phytomedicine to selectively inhibit the progression and expansion of numerous cancers. In the present study, we evaluated the antiproliferative ability of punicalagin against lung cancer A549 cells by inducing apoptosis by inhibiting STAT-3 activation. Punicalagin induces toxic effects of A549 cells in a dose-associated manner after 24 h treatment. And we also observed that punicalagin (10, 20, and 30 μM) induced reactive oxygen species generation, alters the mitochondrion membrane potential and apoptotic morphological changes in A549 cells. The STAT-3 overexpression regulates apoptosis, proliferation, and angiogenesis. Here, the punicalagin inhibited STAT-3 translocation and thereby induces apoptosis by inhibiting expression Bcl-2 and enhanced expression of Bax, cytochrome-c, caspase-9, and caspase-3 in A549 cells. Hence, we stated that the punicalagin is a possible therapy for non-small cell lung, malignancies. Altogether, the punicalagin is a promising phytomedicine in malignancy treatment and further endeavors are needed to unveil the complete potential.