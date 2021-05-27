Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

It’s The 10-Year Anniversary of the Grand Rapids Lip Dub [Video]

By Jojo Girard
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 22, 2011, Marketing Master Rob Bliss set out to prove that Grand Rapids was NOT dying. I think he proved his point. In early 2011 Newsweek magazine included Grand Rapids on a list of 'Ten Dying American Cities", which kind of cheesed then Mayor George Heartwell off a little bit. So to thumb their nose at the suggestion that we were dead, Heartwell and the citizens of GR took to the streets to show the world that their were still signs of life in Beer City.

wfgr.com
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Grand#Lip Dub#Master#Viral Video#Newsweek#Channel 8#Mlive#Lip Syncing#Song#Rosa Parks Circle#Michigan Avenue#Man#Beer City#Extraordinaire#Early Morning#Stunts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parades
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
LifestylePosted by
98.7 WFGR

Adult Night Out At John Ball Zoo Planned

How does a glass of red wine and a gaze at a red Panda sound? John Ball Zoo has scheduled events for their "Adult Night Out". The summer series will begin with the first event scheduled for Thursday, June 10. If you're 21 and older, the Adult Night Out gives...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids’ Rainbow Music Closing After 42 Years

It seems like it has been located on the westside of Grand Rapids forever. It originally started in a storefront at Alpine and Leonard (now the parking lot for Walgreen's) before moving into an old five and dime drugstore a little west of their original location. Rainbow Music, at 1148 Leonard St. NW, will soon be closing their doors for good.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Van Halen’s Lost Dinosaur Music Video Unearthed

A long lost video of Van Halen performing in front of giant dinosaur statues has finally been unearthed after more than 40 years. “At the end of 1981 Van Halen filmed some videoclip settled in a Jurassic park in Italy, the ‘Prehistoric Park’ of Rivolta D'Adda (near Milan),” notes the YouTube uploader, Kosmo VanHalenItalia.
MusicPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper Set for Shaky Knees Festival

Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper and Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, will perform this fall at the Shaky Knees Music festival, which will take place at Atlanta's Central Park from Oct. 22-24. “We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Pools & Splash Pads To Open in GR June 11

The true sign of summer is when the pools and splash pads open up in Grand Rapids. This weekend will be the first weekend of real summer type heat and the following Friday is when kids and adults will be able to cool off City of Grand Rapids owned splash pads and pools.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

$1Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Grand Rapids

A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Grand Rapids. The winning ticket was sold at the Meijer store located at 1997 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids. However, there was no winner of the $34 million jackpot for the drawing held yesterday. That means this Friday, you could win alot of money! The drawing on Friday, June 4 will be worth $45 million with a cash option of $30.5 million.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Why Are There Coins Embedded Outside The Ford Museum?

I never noticed this little Easter egg outside of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum before, have you?. A post to the Grand Rapids subreddit shows that some random person wanted to leave something behind to honor the late, great Gerald R. Ford at the place built in his adopted home town to honor him.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Vandals Are Destroying a Historic Grand Rapids Mural

It is often referred to as "tagging". It's the graffiti you see spray painted on walls and buildings around town -- and it is becoming a bigger and bigger problem. Within the city of Grand Rapids, whenever something is tagged, the city sends out someone to paint over it. The city, of course, does not have the ability to match every color of every building or wall that has been tagged, so they usually try getting close. Usually it becomes a beige or gray rectangular patch of paint on the vertical surface.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Broadway Grand Rapids 2022 Schedule

Their mission is to bring the very best of national touring Broadway productions to Grand Rapids. Broadway Grand Rapids has released their 2022 schedule. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located in downtown Grand Rapids. DeVos Performance Hall is located at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.