Hot-air balloon was the secret to getting a cool shot of Seattle’s first World’s Fair

The highly modified "RAT 55" bounces around between secretive test bases and is used to collect radar data on stealthy aircraft in-flight. After what seemed like an extended hiatus, the world's most highly modified 737 has become quite active as of late, flying missions over the Mojave Desert relatively frequently, usually with a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber in tow. This is for good reason, as the shadowy NT-43A, better known by its callsign and nickname "RAT 55," is one of America's most prized test and evaluation assets for use in developing and validating low observable (stealth) technologies. The bizarre jet is extremely shy. In fact, nobody really knows where it lives, although it is known to bounce around from notorious locales like Area 51 and Tonopah Test Range Airport. Pretty much all images of it are from far away or are grainy and low-quality in nature. Now that is no longer the case.