Seattle, WA

Hot-air balloon was the secret to getting a cool shot of Seattle’s first World’s Fair

By Jean Sherrard
Seattle Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTO MARK THIS week’s return to the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, held on the University of Washington campus, we must give credit where credit is due — to French ingenuity. From coq au vin to kitesurfing, movie cameras to motorcycles, France has perennially delighted the world with marriages of innovation. The...

