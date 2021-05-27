Hot-air balloon was the secret to getting a cool shot of Seattle’s first World’s Fair

Chef Alex Dorros, 31, is still a mama's boy who spends most of his time in the kitchen with his mother, Sandra Marulanda. Together, the pair have woven their familial passion for food into the rich soil of Siembra, a Peruvian plates pop-up based in South Seattle. Alex and Sandra launched the business during last year’s pandemic summer. Alex, like two-thirds of all restaurant workers in the country, had just lost his job as a sous chef, while Sandra decided to stop teaching Spanish under the digital constraints of Covid-19. Since their hodgepodge of early experiments in Sandra’s kitchen, Alex and Sandra have weathered many Fridays hustling their colorful chameleon menu of Peruvian signatures, like pasta smothered in huancaina, a spicy yellow pepper cheese sauce, or lomo saltado, a diasporic-Chinese (chifa) stir fry of red beef and tomatoes topped with tamari and served with a steaming side of white rice and French fries.