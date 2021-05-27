The Friends CastHad Quintessential ‘90s Fashion—On-Screen and Off

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn its heyday, Friends helped set the standard for New York City-centric sitcoms, primetime comedy, and even trendy haircuts. In the years since its finale, it’s become a cultural touchstone—but its impact in the realm of fashion shouldn’t be overlooked. From Rachel Green’s Cher Horowitz-esque plaid skirt and white turtleneck to Joey Tribbiani wearing every piece of clothing his roommate Chandler Bing owned, memorable style moments from the show have become ‘90s aesthetic canon. But the stars of the show didn’t just make an impact on screen—their looks on red carpets, at Hollywood events, and on the streets were encapsulated the minimalist, grunge-adjacent, and simply chic style of the decade. Before watching the Friends reunion on HBO Max, which premieres today, browse through some of the best looks Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc wore during their peak era.

