In Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, he and his offensive staff are always looking for wide receivers that are explosive and can make yards after the catch. During their June 12th Elite Camp, they found a class of 2022 wide receiver that fit what they look for, Calera (AL) High School wide out Kobe Prentice. Prentice measured in close to 5-10 tall, weighed 171 pounds and ran two sub 4.5 forties, 4.42 and 4.43.