We receive free products to review and may receive commissions on purchases made through our links. See our disclosure page for details. One of the simplest — but most effective — work-out tools you can have is a free weight. They provide resistance in any direction and can be used to gain muscle mass or perform higher repetitions to challenge endurance. Free weights — often dumbbells, kettlebells or barbells — are a great choice for any at-home gym set-up. However, there are slight differences between many of the leading options available, and these slight differences can have a big impact on the efficacy and enjoyment of a work-out regimen.