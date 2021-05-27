Cancel
Zack Snyder’s Latest Warner Bros. Diss Becomes A Viral Trend, Because Snyder

By Corey Chichizola
 17 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that Zack Snyder’s name has been trending for months, especially thanks to the release of his Justice League on HBO Max. Fans have been hoping for more sequels since the four-hour streaming event was finally revealed, although both Snyder and the studio have denied this possibility. And when the filmmaker recently dissed the studio, a new viral hashtag was born. Namely: #SuckItWarnerBrothers.

