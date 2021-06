Amazon Prime Day is slated for June 21 and 22, but it’s never too soon to start shopping for a new router for a decent price. If you’ve been planning to upgrade to a homewide mesh system, a current-gen Wi-Fi 6 router or a budget-friendly Wi-Fi 5 model, this may be the best time to search for good deals before Black Friday. It’s also a good time to think about upgrading if you and your family members will still be working from home for the near future or if someone in the household has become an avid gamer. The right router quarterbacking your home network can make a huge difference.