Thursday's best deals include a big discount on like-new MacBook Pros, a nice savings on a Sony 4K TV, and a great pair of wireless earbuds for a bargain price. Meanwhile, some standout deals from earlier in the week are still available. Nintendo Switch owners have a nice selection to choose from, with first-party exclusives like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and great accessories such as the Hori Split Pad Pro. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a few noteworthy deals, including a nice discount on a Samsung smart monitor and an awesome deal on a SanDisk portable NVMe SSD. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals you can grab on Thursday. Make sure to check back here tomorrow for new deals.