Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Queen Of Glory’: First Clip For Tribeca-Bound Comedy From ’13 Reasons Why’ Actress Nana Mensah

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first clip from Tribeca-bound comedy Queen Of Glory, which was recently picked up for world sales rights by Magnolia. Marking the feature debut of writer-director-actress Nana Mensah (Bonding, 13 Reasons Why), the New York-set feature centers on Sarah (Mensah), a Ghanaian-American who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. As fate would have it, her plans fall apart, when her mother’s death leaves her the owner of a bookshop in the Bronx.

deadline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Nana Mensah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#13 Reasons Why#Movie Stars#Clip#Tribeca Film Festival#Ghanaian American#Pic#Flyness#North American#Ivy League#Glory#Fate#Random Acts#Feature#Bronx#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Why everyone is obsessed with new Sky comedy Bloods

There's plenty of fantastic new shows out at the moment, whether it's a drama series or a whodunit murder mystery – but sometimes there's nothing better than watching a brand new comedy with a unique story, brilliant cast and hilarious one-liners. Sky's new comedy, Bloods, fits that bill perfectly. Bloods,...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive clip from Surge starring Ben Whishaw

Thanks to Vertigo, we have an exclusive clip from Surge, the new thriller from first-time feature director Aneil Kaira and starring Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns, No Time To Die). Check it out here ahead of the film’s release in the UK and Ireland this Friday…. Joseph (Ben Whishaw) is...
TV & VideosHollywood News

Clip from horror-comedy ‘Vicious Fun’, which is set to land on Shudder in June

Here’s a clip from an upcoming horror-comedy which we rather like. Vicious Fun is heading to genre streamer Shudder next month, and is a great watch. Joel (Evan Marsh, Shazam!), a caustic 1980’s film critic for a national horror magazine, finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers. With no other choice, Joel attempts to blend in with his homicidal surroundings or risk becoming the next victim.
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Exclusive Clip from FUNHOUSE Features a Fight for Survival

Unwitting contestants on a reality show are forced to fight for their survival in Funhouse, and with the new horror film coming to theaters and On Demand on May 28th from Magnet Releasing, we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!. Written and directed by...
MoviesComing Soon!

Exclusive Clip: Mommie Dearest Commentary by Drag Queen Hedda Lettuce

Paramount is set to release Mommie Dearest on Blu-ray on June 1, 2021. The Faye Dunaway-led film, which is about the life of Joan Crawford, was a critical flop when it released in 1981, but has become beloved over time for its campiness and unintentional comedy. ComingSoon is excited to debut a clip from a commentary track by legendary New York City drag queen Hedda Lettuce, who has done interactive commentary tracks at events.
MoviesDeadline

‘Peace By Chocolate’ Clip: First Look At Syrian Family Drama Based On True Story, To Premiere In Tribeca

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at Peace By Chocolate, a Syrian family drama, which is set to premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on June 18. From director, co-writer and co-producer Jonathan Keijser (What Would Beethoven Do?), the film follows Tareq Hadhad (Ayham Ammar), a charming young Syrian refugee. After the bombing of his family’s chocolate factory, he struggles to settle into small-town life in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Despite moving to a new country, Tareq is intent on pursuing his dream to become a doctor. But when his father, Issam (Hatem Ali) insists he must focus on survival, Tareq and his family move towards a different, but familiar path: rebuilding Issam’s chocolate business.
TV SeriesCollider

'Hacks' Creators on the HBO Max Comedy's Origins and Why Jean Smart Was the First Choice

It can be tricky to make a show about comedy funny — but it helps if even the folks behind the scenes are genuinely hilarious. Hacks is thus blessed by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, a triumvirate of creators who really understand their subject matter. The three of them helped spearhead the new HBO Max series about an iconic stand-up named Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who finds an unlikely ally in Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young writer who slowly but surely comes to understand what makes Deborah such a complicated but fiercely funny legend.
MoviesDeadline

‘God’s Waiting Room’ Clip: First Look At Tyler Riggs’ Debut Feature, Premiering In Tribeca

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at God’s Waiting Room, a romantic drama making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Tyler Riggs’ debut feature (in which he also stars) is set in the thick heat of central Florida and follows Rosie (Nisalda Gonzalez), a musician fresh out of high school, who can’t shake her boredom. Before long, she meets a hustler from New York named Jules (Matthew Leone), falling hard for his streetwise charms and his easy confidence. On the other side of town, Brandon (Riggs) returns home after a decade in prison, but his transition to life on the outside is dogged by the scars of his past. As the summer drags on, these three characters are pushed together down a dangerous path.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from FINAL STOP

A Uride driver finds himself caught in the middle of mounting home life pressures and the vicious cycle of abuse in Final Stop. Directed by Jeffrey J. Moore, Final Stop is coming to VOD on June 1st, and we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Accepted’: Watch First Clip From Tribeca Doc About Controversial Prep School T.M. Landry

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first clip from Accepted, the Tribeca world premiere documentary that offers a piercing look into the world of Ivy League college admissions. Directed by Dan Chen and produced by Concordia, the film looks at T.M. Landry, an unconventional K-12 school housed in a sparse warehouse made famous for sending its graduates to elite universities like Harvard, Yale, and Stanford. The students aim to meet the intense expectations of Mike Landry, the imposing founder of the school who charts a relentless course towards their college dreams. When the New York Times publishes an expose on Landry’s controversial methods, the school buckles under the scrutiny.
MoviesAS.com

In the Heights: cast, plot, songs, and trailers

In the Heights, a new film, based on Lin Manuel Miranda's musical with the same name premiered at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on 4 June after a year long delay. The movie, which was supposed to be released in June 2020, chose to postpone release until the pandemic situation had improved. The film, will hit theaters around the country on 11 June. The film follows the story of a young bodega owner, Usnavi de la Vega, in Washington Heights as he makes decisions on his future after choosing to close up shop.
MoviesTVLine

Emmys 2021: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

Potentially surprising factoid: During The Big Bang Theory‘s record-setting 12-year run on CBS, Kaley Cuoco received a total of zero Emmy nominations for her starring role as Penny. We suspect the Academy is about to make up for lost time. The actress’ first post-Big Bang project, The Flight Attendant, has...
TV ShowsDeadline

‘If I’m Alive Next Week…’ Clip: First Look At Dysfunctional Family Short Film, To Premiere In Tribeca

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at if i’m alive next week…, a family drama, which is set to premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The directorial debut of Jennifer Morris and Robbie Sublett, the 23-minute short film follows a foul-mouthed, 80-year-old grandma (Joyce Van Patten) who gets dumped and booted from her boyfriend’s (Peter Friedman) brownstone. She’s then forced to return to the rent-stabilized apartment housing her broke, ungrateful kids (Jennifer Morris, Robbie Sublett).
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Why Modern Comedies From 'Cobra Kai' to 'The Flight Attendant' Mix Tones

Original programming has evolved to an incredible degree in even just the past few years, and television comedies have been no exception. Long gone are the days of relying on a comfortable, four-camera, laugh-track-filled sitcom; what audiences look forward to from a TV comedy in 2021 is a far cry from the expectations of audiences 20 or even 10 years ago. So, as the world becomes more connected and audiences become savvier, comedy creators are having to toy with the genre in new ways in order to break through the crowded landscape.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Named New Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Family Reunion creator/executive producer Meg DeLoatch has joined CBS’ The Neighborhood as executive producer and showrunner for the upcoming fourth season. She replaces series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the popular CBS/CBS Studios multi-camera comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Breathe: In The Heights' Melissa Barrera Leads Netflix Survival Drama

Melissa Barrera has been cast as the lead of Breathe, Netflix's new one-hour drama series from Blindspot creator Martin Gero and writer-executive producer Brendan Gall, and Warner Bros. Television. Gero and Ball will write the series together. Gero executive produces via his production company Quinn's House along with Gall. Warner Bros. TV is the studio behind the show.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Down the Songs of In the Heights

Critics are calling In the Heights, the Lin-Manuel Miranda-composed musical journey through the New York neighborhood of Washington Heights, the movie of the summer – and it arrives packed with songs that will be stuck in your head until next summer rolls around. Ahead of the film’s release in theaters...
TV & Videosfangirlish.com

See A New Clip From ‘F9’

I do love Cameo. I think that the whole idea of celebrities recording videos for others is a genius idea, but I love it because I have seen so many people get excited when they get a video and feel a personal connection to a celebrity. The stars of F9...