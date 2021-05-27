‘Queen Of Glory’: First Clip For Tribeca-Bound Comedy From ’13 Reasons Why’ Actress Nana Mensah
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first clip from Tribeca-bound comedy Queen Of Glory, which was recently picked up for world sales rights by Magnolia. Marking the feature debut of writer-director-actress Nana Mensah (Bonding, 13 Reasons Why), the New York-set feature centers on Sarah (Mensah), a Ghanaian-American who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. As fate would have it, her plans fall apart, when her mother’s death leaves her the owner of a bookshop in the Bronx.deadline.com