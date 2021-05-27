‘Queen Of Glory’: First Clip For Tribeca-Bound Comedy From ’13 Reasons Why’ Actress Nana Mensah

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has your first look at God’s Waiting Room, a romantic drama making its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. Tyler Riggs’ debut feature (in which he also stars) is set in the thick heat of central Florida and follows Rosie (Nisalda Gonzalez), a musician fresh out of high school, who can’t shake her boredom. Before long, she meets a hustler from New York named Jules (Matthew Leone), falling hard for his streetwise charms and his easy confidence. On the other side of town, Brandon (Riggs) returns home after a decade in prison, but his transition to life on the outside is dogged by the scars of his past. As the summer drags on, these three characters are pushed together down a dangerous path.