San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. “First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game,” Pujols tweeted Monday. “While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates.