San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action in Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). San Francisco is 29-19 (3rd in NL West) heading into Wednesday’s action and will be looking for a short two-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. The Giants responded swiftly against the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, with ace Kevin Gausman and 3 relievers pitching a combined shutout, while the offense hammered out 13 hits in an 8-0 victory.www.tonyspicks.com