Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 17 days ago

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB action in Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). San Francisco is 29-19 (3rd in NL West) heading into Wednesday’s action and will be looking for a short two-game sweep of the Diamondbacks. The Giants responded swiftly against the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, with ace Kevin Gausman and 3 relievers pitching a combined shutout, while the offense hammered out 13 hits in an 8-0 victory.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Arizona Diamondbacks#Era#The Houston Astros#The National League West#Major League Baseball#Previews#Predictions#Mlb Action#Snla Mlb Odds#Nl West#Hits#Starter Trevor Bauer#Ace Kevin Gausman#Usa Date#Veteran Alex Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (May 17)

The past week in the MLB included a potential future star making his debut and another veteran former star continuing his career. The Dodgers have signed legendary former Cardinal and Angel, Albert Pujols. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic made his major-league debut for the Mariners. In his second game, he recorded...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

5/17 Gamethread: Giants vs. Reds

And so begins another series for the San Francisco Giants. Just like the last one, it’s on the road. And just like the last one, it’s a four-game set against an NL Central team. Game #41. Who: San Francisco Giants (24-16) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-19) When: 3:40 p.m. PT. Where:...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Alex Wood gets fifth win as Giants top Pirates 4-1

Alex Wood allowed one run and struck out six over six innings to improve to 5-0, and the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a four-game series split with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Buster Posey had three hits, Mike Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer and three...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols Excited To Join Dodgers, Fill Any Role Team Needs

The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized the signing of Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, and in his first press conference after joining the team, cleared up any speculation and confusion over desired role. It has been reported the L.A. Angels released Pujols due to not having an everyday role at...
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. “First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game,” Pujols tweeted Monday. “While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates.
MLBchatsports.com

Talk The Plank Podcast revisits Giants series, walk-off wins

Bucs Dugout contributor Nathan Hursh breaks down the Pittsburgh Pirates’ series vs. the San Francisco Giants, in which the team won both of their games in their final at-bat leading to a series split over the top team in the NL West. Follow Nathan on Instagram: @Nathan_Hursh. Please rate and...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates fall 4-1 to Giants, settle for series split

The Pittsburgh Pirates (17-22) and San Francisco Giants (23-16) wrapped up a four game set on Sunday afternoon. The Pirates, winners of two consecutive ballgames via a walkoff, were looking to take the series against the Giants, who boast the highest winning percentage in the National League. The Pirates sent...
MLBdallassun.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Battle Back Late in Walk-Off Victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won in walk-off fashion two nights in a row against the San Francisco Giants, winning Saturday night’s game by a score of 8-6 Tyler Anderson took the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The veteran lefty entered the game with a very impressive 3.05 ERA through 41.1 innings. Anderson worked 8 strong innings in his last start in Chicago but unfortunately Saturday night’s outing did not go as well.
MLBnumberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting Sunday for Giants

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Casali will sit today's game out while Buster Posey takes over behind home plate and bats third. Casali is having a rough season in the batter's box, and is currently batting...
MLBabc23.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It’s funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won’t win the series. Again.
MLBVacaville Reporter

Giants make roster moves before Sunday’s game against Pirates

The San Francisco Giants reinstated outfielder Alex Dickerson from the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Sunday morning. To make room on their active roster, the Giants optioned outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr to Triple-A Sacramento. One of the Giants’ most reliable hitters since he was acquired by the organization...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Flores sitting for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Wilmer Flores as a starter for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores will sit Sunday's contest out while Brandon Belt takes over at first base and bats cleanup. Flores has made 114 plate appearances so far this season and has 2 home...
MLBdallassun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...