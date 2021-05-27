Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
tribuneledgernews.com
 28 days ago

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Toni Collette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Drama#True Crime#Hbo#High Fidelity#Search Party#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videossoapcentral.com

The Young and the Restless' Donny Boaz cast in HBO's The Staircase

Chance Chancellor is rumored to be heading back to The Young and the Restless later this year, but what about his former portrayer, Donny Boaz? The CBS soap hasn't hinted anything about the actor's return to Genoa City but -- as chance would have it -- Boaz is on his way back to television!
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Patrick Schwarzenegger to Play Todd Peterson in HBO Max’s Scripted ‘The Staircase’ Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, is going to play Michael Peterson’s son, Todd Peterson, in HBO Max’s scripted “The Staircase” series. Patrick Schwarzenegger joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young and Sophie Turner on the show, which is based on the docuseries of the same name.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” Reboot Trailer

HBO Max has released the full trailer for the “Gossip Girl” reboot which arrives July 8th, nine years after The CW drama wrapped its original run. A new generation of New York’s young elite takes control of private school Constance Billard and nine years after shutting down, the notorious blogger GossipGirl remerges as the number one source into their scandalous lives.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Nikki Glaser to host HBO Max's FBoy Island

The 10-part reality show will follow three women on a tropical island in the Cayman Islands where they're joined by 24 men, 12 who are self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and 12 who are "FBoys, or "f*ck boys." "The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection," says HBO Max. "By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?" FBoy Island was created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale with former Love Is Blind boss Sam Dean serving as showrunner. “When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” said Glaser, who recently hosted the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, in a statement. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

It Starts On The Page: Read The Pilot Script For HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’

Following its premiere on HBO Max in May, Hacks became a runaway hit, generating awards buzz and swiftly landing a Season 2 renewal. While the comedic two-hander’s success hinged on chemistry between its stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, it also has a great deal to do with the sharp scripts penned by series creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.
MoviesHBO Watch

How To Watch “In The Heights” On HBO Max!

Every once in a while we just got to get outside and put on a big, old song & dance! One of the hottest names out there to do just that without a doubt is Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here one of his earlier works In The Heights, which saw the Broadway stage starting in 2008, gets a cinematic treatment To be fair, Miranda provided the music & lyrics; Quiara Alegría Hudes is credited for the dialogue and both are an active part in this latest adaptation. This movie is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opened in available cinemas on Thursday, June 10, 2021 and uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the streaming service. It runs through July 11, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

More 'SATC' vets return for HBO Max's 'Just Like That'

June 10 (UPI) -- Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will reprise their Sex and the City roles in HBO Max's sequel series, And Just Like That. The actors are set to reunite with the half-hour show's previously announced stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie,) Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte.)
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

‘In The Heights’ Disappointed In Theaters And On HBO Max

In the Heights had around half the opening-weekend HBO Max viewership as Angelina Jolie's Those Who Wish Me Dead last month. SambaTV is reporting that In the Heights, which opened with a deeply disappointing $11.4 million in North American theaters this weekend, also had a pretty soft “opening weekend” on HBO Max as well. The Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’s 2009 Broadway play notched just 696,000 viewers on the streaming platform. Now, for the record, SambaTV only measures, at least in regard to this specific stat, North American viewers watching a given piece of streaming content on a “smart TV.” So, no, it doesn’t account for phones, laptops and desktops. But just by virtue of that specific stat, it’s a pretty damn low figure for a big “day and date” HBO Max/theaters premiere.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Patrick Fugit Joins Elizabeth Olsen & Jesse Plemons In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True Crime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Fugit (Outcast) is set as a lead opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Olsen stars as Montgomery in the series, from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

First Image of Scarecrow from HBO Max’s “Titans” Reveals a Hannibal Lecter-Inspired Approach

Played by Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and later Charlie Tahan and David W. Thompson in the “Gotham” television series, DC villain Dr. Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow) is headed back to the small screen in the upcoming third season of HBO Max’s “Titans,” with actor Vincent Kartheiser taking over the iconic role this time around.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Tepid “Heights” Debut Not HBO MAX’s Fault

When the first major titles started going to streaming rather than cinemas last year, the most common criticism levelled by those on the ‘theatrical experience always’ side has been: “imagine how much it would’ve made had it gone theatrical”. This year, that has been switched up a bit with a...
TV & Videosnbcrightnow.com

‘Our Flag Means Death’: ‘GOT’ Star Kristian Nairn, Rory Kinnear & More Join HBO Max Comedy

The cast for HBO Max’s original comedy Our Flag Means Death is growing as the series adds several new stars to its exciting team. Game of Thrones alum Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill, and Vico Ortiz will join previously announced stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in the series. Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby).
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

The Staircase: Dane DeHaan Joins the Cast of Sophie Turner, Colin Firth’s HBO Max Series

Actor Dane DeHaan, who currently stars in the Apple TV Plus limited series Lisey’s Story is the latest addition to the cast of the true-crime drama The Staircase. The upcoming HBO Max limited series revolves around crime novelist Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette). Jennifer Aniston Still ‘Basking in Love’ From Friends Reunion, Shares BTS Pictures From HBO Max Special.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Patrick Schwarzenegger joins the star-studded cast of the HBO series The Staircase as the son of Colin Firth's accused murderer lead

Patrick Schwarzenegger has landed his latest TV role after being cast in HBO's upcoming series, The Staircase. On Thursday, Deadline Hollywood reported that the 25-year-old actor had joined the star-studded line-up that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, Rosemarie DeWitt, Sophie Turner and Odessa Young. The limited...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Our Flag Means Death: 6 More Join Taika Waititi, HBO Max Pirate Comedy

Oscar winner and multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and writer/showrunner David Jenkins (People of Earth) are continuing to round out the cast for their upcoming HBO Max period comedy series Our Flag Means Death. Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O'Neill (The Batman), and Vico Ortiz (Vida) are joining the project. Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted are set to executive produce alongside Waititi and Jenkins.
MoviesDecider

New on HBO and HBO Max July 2021

HBO Max is following its strong June lineup with an even more exciting release calendar this month. In June, we’re getting some highly anticipated original series, must-see films, and the premiere of another Warner Bros. film. Starting off the month with a bang is No Sudden Move, a new Steven...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough Join Cannes Market Title 'Manodrome'

Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, and Riley Keough have been cast in director John Trengrove’s English-language feature debut “Manodrome.”. Launching sales at the virtual Cannes market, the South African director of “The Wound” presents a nihilistic thriller following Ralphie (Eisenberg), an Uber driver and aspiring bodybuilder who is inducted into a libertarian masculinity cult and loses his grip on reality when his repressed desires are awakened.