Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

The 10-part reality show will follow three women on a tropical island in the Cayman Islands where they're joined by 24 men, 12 who are self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and 12 who are "FBoys, or "f*ck boys." "The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection," says HBO Max. "By the finale, all will be revealed – who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?" FBoy Island was created by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale with former Love Is Blind boss Sam Dean serving as showrunner. “When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” said Glaser, who recently hosted the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted ceremony, in a statement. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”