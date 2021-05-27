Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia Phillies will play Game 4 of their 4-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 12:10 PM (EDT). The Phillies are coming to this game hoping to bounce back from a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Marlins on Wednesday. OF Roman Quinn delivered just 2 hits and scored a run for the Phillies while the team went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving 9 men on base during the loss. Philadelphia is currently 4th at 24-26 in the National League East Division.www.tonyspicks.com