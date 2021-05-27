Cancel
San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres will play Game 2 of their 4-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Padres are heading to the plate looking to build on a 5-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. San Diego has managed to hit at a clip of .240 with a total of 386 hits, 230 runs, and a total of 48 homers on the year. The team is currently sitting on a 32-18 record, taking 1st place in the National League West Division.

Ryan Weathers
Brett Anderson
