REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Butte County Sheriff’s press release – “Chico, CA – Earlier this year, Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) detectives began investigating Clinton Kennedy, age 39, of Chico. During the investigation, detectives located evidence indicating Kennedy was downloading child pornography. Kennedy is required to register with law enforcement pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Kennedy is also on active California State Parole.

