How Convergence Finance Is Revolutionizing Private Investment Markets

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. One of the biggest issues real-estate investors have is how to fund their real-estate investments. The two most common ways for an investor to purchase their first investment property is with an all-cash transaction or with a traditional bank loan. These are both acceptable ways to finance a purchase, but they’re not always the best options. Instead, using alternative solutions for securing capital can be an excellent way to quickly scale your business and expand your investment portfolio.