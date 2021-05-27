Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Was Agent Carter Cancelled and Can It Be Revived?

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgent Carter was cancelled due to low ratings, but the series was loved by critics and fans and could still return on one of Disney’s streaming platforms. Back in the 2014-15 season, ABC came up with what seemed like a brilliant idea at the time. They had picked up the series Agent Carter which would air while Agents of SHIELD was on its Winter hiatus in the same timeslot. Since the shows were related, it would appeal to the same audience and keep them tuning in while AoS was on its typical mid-season break. Agent Carter followed the adventures of Agent Peggy Carter–first introduced in the Captain America movie–working for the SSR (Strategic Science Reserve) in the years following the end of World War II (the SSR was the predecessor to SHIELD). It surely seemed poised for success before it debuted because it was a spin-off from the popular Avengers movie franchise and it tapped into the AoS audience while also acting as a prequel of sorts to that show. Plus it had a stellar cast with Haley Atwell in the lead role and James D’Arcy as her sidekick along with quite a few more strong players in supporting roles. The first season of the show was a ton of fun with its throwback spy fi approach and it received high marks from fans and critics alike, but for some reason, not many people tuned in to watch it.

www.cancelledscifi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
James D'arcy
Person
Enver Gjokaj
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Can It Be#Captain Marvel#Captain America#Television Series#New Netflix Series#Abc#Aos#Ssr#Avengers#The Mouse House#Conviction#Ac#Twitter#Wandavision#Falcon#Sci Fi Tv#Strategic Science Reserve#Mcu#Agent Peggy Carter#Mid Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Haley Atwell Reportedly Returning As Peggy Carter In Captain America 4

Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter may have only played a substantial role in a single Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, although that was more than enough to establish her as a firm favorite thanks to her winning performance in Captain America: The First Avenger, but she’s gone on to become one of the most regularly recurring characters in the expanded universe.
Behind Viral VideosComicBook

Loki TikTok Showcases the God of Mischief's Many Costumes

We're just a matter of days away from the debut of Loki, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series to make its debut on Disney+. The series definitely has a lot that has gotten fans excited, including the idea of seeing Tom Hiddleston's take on the iconic God of Mischief in a new context. In the latest string of teaser and TV spots to get fans hyped for the debut, Marvel Studios has released a new advertisement on TikTok — one that uses the app's vertical video layout to showcase some of the different outfits worn by Loki in the series. You can check out the ad, which was captured by Twitter user @amannoyingirl, below.
MoviesMovieWeb

Will Captain America 4 Bring Red Skull's Daughter Sin Into the MCU?

Since it was revealed that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will not only be taking on the mantle of Captain America but will also be getting his own movie, with obviously the potential for more to come, speculation over how his story will pan out has been rife. With many options available for Marve when it comes to Captain America 4, the biggest question is still who will Sam's Cap be pitted against? If one theory is to be believed, then the MCU could see the arrival of original Captain America antagonist Red Skull's daughter, Sin, who appeared in the comic books in the 80s as an ally of HYDRA.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What if…? What can we expect from the Captain Britain episode?

The producer of the animated series What if…? Brad Winderbaum has shared some details about what fans can expect from the episode exploring Peggy Carter’s transformation into Captain Britain. There is a great expectation around the animated series, What if…? which is coming to Disney +, and while very little...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Avengers: Endgame Theory Says Old Man Steve Was A Skrull

There’ve been a lot of questions asked about Steve Rogers’ journey through time in Avengers: Endgame, and while the brains behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe are under no obligations to offer any answers, it’s interesting nonetheless to discover that the writers and directors of of the movie have very different ideas and theories as to what happened.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

mixed-ish season 3 hopes: Why was it canceled by ABC?

Following today’s finale, is there any hope at all for a mixed-ish season 3? We’ll get a little more into that within this piece!. Unfortunately, we have to go ahead and kick things off with some bad news: There won’t be a season 3 coming up on ABC. The series was formally canceled over the past several days, with the reasoning being what you would expect: Low ratings. The Black-ish prequel to date has averaged just a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and the numbers have been even lower than that as of late. We’d have preferred to see a season 3 so that the writers could plan a proper ending, especially since Black-ish is ending next year and the two could said goodbye at the same time. Unfortunately, that’s just not happening.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why Prodigal Son was cancelled

Prodigal Son spoilers follow. It's officially two seasons and out for Fox serial killer drama Prodigal Son. Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) stars in the show as Malcolm Bright, a former FBI profiler who is snapped up by an old friend working at the NYPD to act as a consultant on murder investigations.
TV SeriesComicBook

Secret Invasion: Carmen Ejogo Rumored to Join Marvel Series

Marvel has a slew of Disney+ original series set to debut in the coming years, bringing some pretty notable names into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among these is Secret Invasion, an event series that is expected to adapt the 2008 comic event of the same name. In addition to returning faces Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Secret Invasion has been courting a number of new faces — and a new report indicates the latest cast member who might be doing so. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, True Detective star Carmen Ejogo is in "advanced talks" to join Secret Invasion.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: why doesn’t US Agent have its comics shield in the MCU?

Now, considering that Captain America’s shield is unique and made only of vibranium, it is impossible for US Agent to have a better shield than Cap’s. If so, Steve Rogers’ shield loses its symbolism and would be below the new that US Agent offers for his next appearances in the MCU.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Loki Teaser: The God of Mischief Can Be Very Unpredictable

With only a little more than a week to go until Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki works its magic on Wednesdays for its six-episode run beginning in June, viewers are getting another look at how Tom Hiddleston's Prince of Asgard earns the name "The God of Mischief." By now, you know just how much of a mess he made of the timeline so now he's going to (in)voluntarily help Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's TVA Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 make things right- right? Because while the TVA may think they have Loki under lock and key? Well, let's just say he always tends to keep an Ace or three up his sleeves (along with a knife).
Moviesepicstream.com

Is Daredevil Blind Explained

Daredevil was presented to the public in 1964 and created by Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett. After a large influx of mail from Marvel fans telling Stan that they liked the fact many of his superhero characters were flawed. He decided he wanted to create another character that had a flaw. So it dawned on him to create a superhero that blind.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel Releases "Unpredictable" Loki Teaser

Marvel Studios has released a new piece of promo material for the upcoming Loki series which debuts next week. The show hits Disney+ on June 9, following the events of Avengers: Endgame which saw Loki disappear from New York City in 2012 by using the Tesseract to escape his capture. This sets up a new timeline for the character, which will steer him clear of the events of Thor: The Dark Word, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame (aside from the 2012 sequence) entirely. As the God of Mischief travels through time, the Marvel Studios show is billing itself as "unpredictable" which falls in line with Loki as a character.