Why Was Agent Carter Cancelled and Can It Be Revived?

Agent Carter was cancelled due to low ratings, but the series was loved by critics and fans and could still return on one of Disney’s streaming platforms. Back in the 2014-15 season, ABC came up with what seemed like a brilliant idea at the time. They had picked up the series Agent Carter which would air while Agents of SHIELD was on its Winter hiatus in the same timeslot. Since the shows were related, it would appeal to the same audience and keep them tuning in while AoS was on its typical mid-season break. Agent Carter followed the adventures of Agent Peggy Carter–first introduced in the Captain America movie–working for the SSR (Strategic Science Reserve) in the years following the end of World War II (the SSR was the predecessor to SHIELD). It surely seemed poised for success before it debuted because it was a spin-off from the popular Avengers movie franchise and it tapped into the AoS audience while also acting as a prequel of sorts to that show. Plus it had a stellar cast with Haley Atwell in the lead role and James D’Arcy as her sidekick along with quite a few more strong players in supporting roles. The first season of the show was a ton of fun with its throwback spy fi approach and it received high marks from fans and critics alike, but for some reason, not many people tuned in to watch it.